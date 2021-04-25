Newt Gingrich ‘couldn’t imagine any administration this unAmerican’









If you’re not frightened, you don’t understand how bad this is.

~ Newt Gingrich

Joe Biden is the furthest left president in our nation’s history. He is the most anti-American president in our history. Biden called our entire nation racist before the world. Everything he has done in his first 100 days has been to infuriate anyone who is traditional. He might as well be working for the Chinese Communists. Kamala as well. You can’t tell them apart.

Our nation is going through the same things other dictatorships went through when they were taken over. Nothing about this administration is normal.

Listen to Newt Gingrich rip Joe:

Watch Bill O on this issue:

Related