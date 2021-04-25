‘Wrong border’ Kamala laughs about 2 million ‘women people’ out of work









Kamala Harris on Friday went to New Hampshire to pump people up over her job-killing policies that only the hard-Left wants.

Co-President Kamala tends to laugh inappropriately. It is strange. They should keep her in Biden’s basement. She’s not fit for public speaking.

In the video clip, she laughs over “two million women people” forced out of work due to the pandemic. She only reached 0% from her own people during the primary and now she helps run the country with the weak-minded Joe Biden.

Watch:

She went to the wrong border, and the GOP noticed.

“Welcome to the #WrongBorder, VP Kamala Harris! As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for Maggie Hassan,” the New Hampshire GOP tweeted.

Welcome to the #WrongBorder, @VP @KamalaHarris! As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for @Maggie_Hassan. #BidenBorderCrisis #NHPolitics https://t.co/ZzNOVHegCD — NHGOP (@NHGOP) April 23, 2021

Related