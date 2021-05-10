Newt: The Cheneys thought this through, they have a game plan









NEWT SAYS THE CHENEY’S ARE SMART AND HAVE A GAME PLAN

At 9:39 on the clip below, Newt Gingrich discusses the Liz Cheney situation. He said that there is no doubt the Cheneys have a game plan, and while she could sail off into the sunset, it’s not likely.

Newt was interviewing with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures when he said Cheney is positioning herself to possibly run as a 2024 presidential candidate if Donald Trump runs again. She would hope to skim off the RINOS or more moderate Republicans.

She could be the new Evan McMullin, hoping to destroy Donald Trump’s chances. That is how deep the hatred goes in the crowd she hangs with.

Don’t forget the Bush’s and Cheney’s never complained about Barack Obama or Joe Biden, who is destroying the country. They hate conservatives more.

Also the Cheneys, Bush’s, and McMullins come from the intelligence apparatus — the deep state — our underground rulers.

Newt ended by saying the Cheneys are “smart, they have a game plan.” That is alarming. Their level of conniving could be very powerful.

Watch:

Related