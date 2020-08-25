NFL Commish Roger Goodell apologizes yet again to kneeling Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is apologizing yet again to Colin Kaepernick. He said he should have listened to [Marxist] Colin Kaepernick as he knelt [disrespectfully] during the anthem four years ago.

During an interview with ex-NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports posted Sunday, Goodell said he wished “we had listened earlier” to the message of the former 49ers quarterback.

The message was police are brutal, racism is systemic, and he’s oppressed – all minority Americans are oppressed.

Goodell repeated an apology he made in June for equating players kneeling to them disrespecting the flag, rather than an indictment on racial inequality and police brutality as Kaepernick [who wears cops as pigs socks and t-shirts with Cuba’s Castro on it] intended.

“I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell said on Acho’s show ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ when asked what he’d say to Kaepernick.

If he wasn’t disrespecting the flag, he would have knelt at some other time. Kaepernick runs around with other Marxists like Linda Sarsour.

The commissioner said he and the league should have had a conversation with Kaepernick long ago.

“We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue,” Goodell said. “I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did. And we would’ve benefited from that, absolutely.”

Goodell said Kaepernick and those who followed him in protest, including then 49ers teammate Eric Reid, shouldn’t have been vilified as un-American.

“These are not people who are unpatriotic. They’re not disloyal. They’re not against our military,” said Goodell. “In fact, many of those guys were in the military, and they’re a military family. And what they were trying to do is exercise their right to bring attention to something that needs to get fixed. And that misrepresentation of who they were and what they were doing was the thing that really gnawed at me.”

Goodell wants a team in the league to give Kaepernick a chance but no suckers have turned up.

Kaepernick had an opportunity to practice in front of several teams but he decided to change the location at the last minute. His arrogance alone cost him the opportunity.

If you’ll remember, the teams demanded the league donate tens of thousands of dollars to far-left organizations to compensate for their politically incorrect behavior and they did. That is what this is all about.

Kaepernick politicized football and demeaned the anthem.