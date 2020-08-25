Al Gore sees the police, military et al escorting Trump out if he loses

Fear not, the ex-veep says: even if Trump doesn’t accept an electoral loss to Biden, he’d have no choice but to leave the White House, The Daily Beast reported.

Former vice president and climate prevaricator Al Gore said Tuesday in an online interview with Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler, he said he didn’t have second thoughts about conceding to Bush two decades ago.

That’s good since he lost.

He said there was no intermediate step between a final Supreme Court decision and violent revolution.

Then he was asked what if Trump declares the results illegitimate, Adler asked, and demands to stay on as president?

Why is everyone asking the question when the only ones who don’t accept the results of elections are Democrats?

Gore responded: “I don’t know,” Bill Clinton’s former vice president—these days a fit-looking, silver-haired 72-year-old mega-millionaire—answered with a mirthless chuckle. “But it’s important to say that it’s really not up to him. I hear people saying, ‘Well, would he accept that decision?’ Well, it doesn’t matter because it’s not up to him. Because at noon on January 20th, if a new president is elected… the police force, the Secret Service, the military, all of the executive branch officers, will respond to the command and the direction of the new president.”

Love the images, worthy of a dime-store novel – silver-haired…mirthless chuckle?

Gore added: “I’m hoping that it will be a decisive victory [for Biden], but I don’t want to get ahead of myself, because like a lot of people in my political party, I felt kind of optimistic four years ago, and we all saw what happened. So I don’t think anybody who is a partisan for Biden or [Kamala] Harris are going to be relaxing or coasting just because they have a lead in the polls right now.”

Hillary and Joe have been repeating the same nonsense.

Hillary recently said — WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE — that President Trump won’t leave the White House if he loses the election. Joe Biden said the same thing recently.

Hillary said: “Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” Clinton said. “But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim.”

As for Biden, he told ‘comedian’ Trevor Noah: “I promise you, I am absolutely convinced, they [police, secret service, military personnel, executives] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

These people are crazy.