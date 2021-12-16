883 Cornell Students Have Covid, Many with Omicron, all Vaxxed

















Cornell University is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases and has detected the “highly contagious” omicron variant on campus, particularly in fully vaccinated individuals, according to campus officials.

Between Dec. 7 and 13, the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York, reported 883 students testing positive for COVID-19, its online dashboard shows.

“Virtually every case of the Omicron variant to date has been found in fully vaccinated students, a portion of whom had also received a booster shot,” Joel M. Malina, the school’s vice president for university relations, said in a statement provided to McClatchy News.

On Dec. 13, Cornell’s COVID-19 testing lab found “evidence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples,” university President Martha E. Pollack said in a letter to the campus community. Out of the students infected with COVID-19, the school has “not seen severe illness” as of Dec. 14, Pollack assured.

This seems to support the data coming out of a number of countries across the globe that find people under 40 years of age who are vaccinated are largely spreading Omicron.

Prominent Yale epidemiologist, Dr. Harvey Risch said vaccinated people transmit more potent strains and it’s “been known for a hundred years,” he says.

This is obviously NOT A PANDEMIC OF THE UNACCINATED.

