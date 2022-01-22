NFL Gives Up! No Daily Testing Whether Vaxxed or Unvaxxed

The NFL has demonized their own unvaccinated players during the season in their mindless efforts to force them all to get vaxxed. They created a two-tier system that would have made the CCP proud. The NFL followed the leftist narrative. As a result, when Omicron came along and the vaccinated turned up with Omicron, it put a lot of pressure on the teams. Teams were playing with 12 men down and they’d have to take men off the reserve squad.

By today, the Titans used 90 players, an all-time record, and the Jets used 87. That was due to injuries and COVID.

The scheduling problems weren’t as bad as the NHL’s, but it was bad. Nothing they were doing made sense.

Now that they’ve made their season a bit of a mess following the Fauci nonsense, they’ve decided to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated and there will be no daily testing.

In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.

Last month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, but anyone who reported symptoms of COVID-19 or was part of targeted surveillance still was subjected to testing.

“Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”

The league will continue symptom-based testing and screening for symptoms.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare,” the memo said, “and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility.”

The vaccine isn’t working against Omicron, although it allegedly reduces severity. The vaccine strategy has failed. It was a temporary solution. The other issue is the PCR tests give way too many false positives.

The NFL looks like fools.

