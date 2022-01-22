Cali Plans to Vax Children 12-17 Without Parental Permission

Legislation proposed by State Sen. Scott Wiener, SB 866, would allow minors 12 to 17 years old to get vaccinated against COVID and other diseases — even if their parents do not approve.

It is a direct assault on parents’ rights. Far-left Democrats want the state to make these decisions.

How can they do this and what’s with parents allowing it? This is like the old Soviet Union or China today. That’s what we are turning into.

Right now, California teens need their parents’ consent to get a shot against COVID, except in San Francisco.

The proposed law, called the Teens Choose Vaccines Act, is part of a push to increase vaccinations.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the bill would allow a child 12 or older to consent to any vaccine approved by the FDA and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That list includes the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer, as well as immunizations for influenza, measles, chickenpox, and others.

We don’t know if there will be long-term effects from these vaccines, which are not really vaccines. They are gene therapy. Children shouldn’t be making the decision.

California lawmakers want to vaccinate a million children. What is this extreme fascination with vaccines that are failing?

