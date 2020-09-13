NFL kneeling, fists in air, hiding in locker except during black national anthem

The all-black Howard University choir sang the Black national anthem before the Washington – Eagles Football game and it will be played before every game. The players and coaches, everyone tied to the teams, stood respectfully for this fake and divisive anthem. Reportedly, for the real national anthem, Washington stood and the Eagles hid in the locker room.

This is blatant racism, divisiveness, and segregation. They are honoring the Marxist hate group, Black Lives Matter.

Diversity is not our strength, unity is!

Every single player and coach for the @WashingtonNFL team is standing for the National Anthem. The Philadelphia Eagles did not take the field, staying in their locker room pic.twitter.com/P5pcbBdnP2 — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) September 13, 2020

Some raised the Black Power/Commie fist:

They did this only hours after a man tried to assassinate two sheriff’s deputies in cold blood. There was not one word of support for the police who they have mindlessly abused. The police brutality can’t compare to the antifa and BLM brutality they honor.

Now, try and tell me this isn’t about supporting Marxism and trashing the USA.

The entire Washington Football Team, including coaches and personnel, is taking a knee, while the Philadelphia Eagles go straight into the locker room. I didn’t hear the national anthem played. Still have a few minutes, but Lift Every Voice and Sing was only song played. pic.twitter.com/9nw0v5C5in — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 13, 2020

THERE IS ONE national anthem!

The Eagles and the Washington Football Team lock arms and form an oval in the middle of the field while the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” plays. pic.twitter.com/AQmEBo7UHN — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 13, 2020

GOODELL’S A FOOL

It’s like what Gandhi said, “First they ignore you, then they collude to deny you employment, then they film a video in Roger Goodell’s rec room.” https://t.co/cWVG2LOpBV — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) June 5, 2020

Beyond disappointed in my colleges football team at this point! This has severely pissed me off seeing this! Kneeling during The National Anthem!!! Are you kidding me!!!! They may kneel together but that’s a disrespect for this country! I’m beyond ferrous!!! https://t.co/r9Z0dGFpaz — Evelyn Stearman (@evelyn_stearman) September 13, 2020

On a good note:

The Brown’s Football team did not take a knee today. They stood up during the entire rendition of Them Star Spangled Banner~ — Patriot73 (@Sheilab8040) September 13, 2020