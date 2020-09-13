Marxist BLM blocking GWB in NYC, “it’s a revolution, it’s a revolution”

The lawbreaking Black Lives Matter lunatics shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday. BLM supporters and NYPD clashed as police attempted to unblock the George Washington Bridge after traffic was ground to a halt.

For about an hour on Saturday night, Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched across the George Washington Bridge to the 34th precinct station house in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

About 100 protesters blocked all cars and trucks from passing. The crowd screamed that they were on the bridge to “shut s*** down!” The communist president of Black Lives Matter NY, Hawk Newsome, who recently told Martha MacCallum he’d be willing to ‘burn it all down,’ was the ringleader. He was thrilled with his newfound power.

“Look how much power we had. We sat on the bridge for 20 minutes. We shut the whole city down,” one protester bragged, according to the New York Post.

He claimed they shut down the bridge “for our Sisters and Brothers who had their lives stolen by AmeriKKKa.”

If they cared about black lives, they’d be in Chicago calling for gang control.

Newsome wants to form his own police force to patrol the cities.

The Marxists clearly love to break the law.

The violent agitators used construction cones to block cars from driving on the George Washington Bridge.

Newsome urged his followers on social media to call the 34th precinct for the release of three of his violent comrades. “FREE THE TEAM!!! Pigs at the 34th are not picking up the phone. CALL UNTIL THEY DO FREE,” he wrote. Newsome boasted “our city” during the shutdown of the bridge.

After crossing the bridge, tensions between the BLM protesters and NYPD cops flared outside the 34th precinct in Manhattan. Several people were arrested during the protest in New York City.

When will people get it? These are not protests. Shutting down traffic is not a protest. They are communist rioters trying to overturn our government.

Watch:

A little bit ago – BLM blocking the George Washington Bridge in NYC pic.twitter.com/jws1jgYLmB — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 13, 2020

Watch:

THIS WAS NYC LAST NIGHT

The communist mayor Bill de Blasio supports this.

One irritating little commie interrupted diners and yelled over and over, ‘Sorry to interpret your dinner, it’s a [communist] revolution, it’s a revolution!”

Watch:

Repost Repost Repost (testing, sorry to spam, NYC earlier) pic.twitter.com/KpZKk4QZMy — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 13, 2020

Newsome’s communist sister is running for congress and will likely win:

On June 23, polls will be open for the NY-15 Congressional race. I have spent my life fighting for The Bronx and will continue doing so in Washington. If you cannot make it to the polls, be sure to request your ballots. Let’s give The Bronx some damn justice! pic.twitter.com/epnK99tGtf — Chivona Renee Newsome (@newyorkvonni) May 31, 2020

