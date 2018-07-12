NFL Players Must Feel Their Ratings Aren’t Low Enough

The NFL players have seen their ratings, viewership, and paying audience decrease as they show utter disrespect for our flag, our anthem, and the Americans in service to our country. They think they can express their views by showing hate towards America, and at the same time, they claim they are not showing hate for America. The NFL officials came up with a compromise, awful as it is.

The plan is to let the oppressed, angry, left-wing players stay in the locker room during the Anthem. Trying to placate the players has led to huge donations for far-left, Soros-funded groups.

The new plan hasn’t stopped the players’ griping. They are filing a grievance now, claiming their free speech is being limited although private organizations do not have the obligation to bow to that.

President Trump wasn’t happy with the solution either. About the locker room alternative, he said, “Isn’t that worse than not standing?” Trump asked the question during the rally in Great Falls. “That doesn’t play. I actually think in many ways it’s worse.”

The Bleacher Report said the President is tearing the NFL apart. No, actually, the players are tearing the NFL apart. Most Americans agree with the President and the players don’t care what Americans think because they have joined the hate America crowd.

They are fighting on to be unpatriotic.

The NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that it has filed a grievance against the league “on behalf of all players.”

“The union’s claim is that this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights,” the group explained in a statement.

Absurdly, these players are trying to say this is patriotic but, in effect, they are doing Soros’s bidding. They say:

“NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about,” the NFLPA said at the time.

Listen to Jason Whitlock on the issue:

Their evasions and rationalizations are absurd. The man who started it all is the Marxist, America hater Colin Kaepernick. His views are clear and that is what they are representing.