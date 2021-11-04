NFL star player kills woman in 156 mph DUI crash

















Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III killed a woman in a high-speed car crash Tuesday morning. The 22-year-old star football player was driving his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette at speeds of 156 mph at the time of the crash. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found in his car.



Ruggs’ passenger, girlfriend Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was transported to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas with what were described as “serious injuries.”



Killed in the 3:40 am crash on Tuesday was a 23-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav4. Ruggs’ car rear-ended the young woman’s car, killing her and her dog.



According to the Las Vegas Police Department, Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. If convicted, Ruggs could be sentenced from 2 to 20 years on the first charge and from 1 to 6 years on the second charge, according to The Atlantic.



Late Tuesday night the Raiders released Ruggs from the team. “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders said in a statement.



Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia opened his Wednesday morning press conference with a statement about the crash. After expressing “sincere condolences” to the woman’s family, Bisaccia talked about Ruggs’ “terrible lapse in judgment,” saying it’s “something he’ll have to live with the rest of his life.”



Many of the articles about the car crash focused on the stellar college career of the 22-year-old football player. Others focused on his professional football stats. Some even had concerns about what the loss of Ruggs would mean for the Las Vegas Raiders’ 5-2 record.



However, here’s what’s most important about Ruggs’ 156 mph DUI car crash. His victim was 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor of Las Vegas. Tina’s car burst into flames when Ruggs’ Corvette crashed into her car. She was trapped in her SUV and could be heard screaming as she and her dog were burned alive.







Image from: nbcnews.com

