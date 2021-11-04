Malfeasance in the New Jersey Gubernatorial Election

















Project Veritas released a new video today exposing malfeasance that took place in New Jersey’s gubernatorial election, where an election worker was willing to provide a ballot to a Veritas journalist disguised as a non-citizen and non-registered voter.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

NJ Election Worker, Essex County: “Remember, we were allowing anyone to come in.”

NJ Election Worker, Essex County: “I’ll let you fill out completely a ballot now. Whether or not it’s going to count, I don’t know.”

NJ Election Worker, Essex County: “Listen, we’ll let you do it [fill out a ballot]” to an illegal alien.

You can watch the video here:

