NFL to divide us further with 2 anthems & SJW messages

















The Black national anthem is set to permanently return before NFL games in 2021 along with SJW messaging.

The song will be featured during NFL Playoffs, the NFL Draft and the Sept. 9 NFL Kickoff game. Additionally, the league will promote social justice through signage, player helmet decals and PSA’s.

Roger Goodell is calling ‘Lift every voice and sing’ a national anthem. It is not. The USA has one national anthem.

The Slavery song is meant to highlight the ‘dark history of slavery.’ Some will see it as another effort by the Left to paint the USA as an evil country.

Americans today never enslaved anyone and many have ancestors who fought a Civil War to free them. America is the country that enshrined anti-slavery in the Constitution when no other country would.

According to Commissioner Roger Goodell, there are two national anthems, one for blacks and one for whites.

This will divide us along racial lines, not unite us. Some Black players will stay in the locker room during the national anthem and come out for the slavery song.

Goodell also gave a shout out to the violent, communist group, Black Lives Matter, which seeks to abolish the nuclear family, law enforcement, capitalism, and all things traditional American. The group got its financial start from George Soros.

“We, at the National Football League, believe Black lives matter,” Goodell said in making the announcement. “I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country,” he said in last year’s video.

The change, unfortunately, is to destroy all pillars of society and establish systemic anti-white racism. The Left’s intent, as can see with critical race theory and 1619, is to make everyone hate America as they do.

“Without Black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

They make millions now.

Without people of all races, Roger, you won’t have an NFL either.

They’re worried about slavery as Democrats are moving to take our freedoms away. What a pathetic joke.

Related















