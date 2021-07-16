True socialism will work this time said the wolf

















Wherever socialism or communism takes hold, starvation, disease, murder, and despotism follow. There is no freedom — ever — in any form of socialism. It has been tried in Russia, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, China, and all that came out of it is misery, enslavement to government, and corruption. Once entrenched, one never really gets rid of it.

The people always rebel, usually to be violently shut down.

Socialists/communists will tell you real socialism [real communism] has never been tried.

The “real socialism” that these people reference is idealized. On paper, socialism works great, but so do a lot of theories.

The inescapable truth is that socialism [communism] has been tried and it doesn’t work. Capitalist countries are the wealthiest in the world. They have provided the most wealth for the greatest number of people in history. At the same time, socialist countries are struggling to make toilet paper a common household item and to buy beer. One is clearly better than the other and yet the fraudulent idolization of socialism and communism continues.

It’s time to embrace reality and end all consideration of socialism. It doesn’t work. It never has. It never will, and you’re wasting everybody’s time.

Rob Schmitt discussed it last night on Newsmax:

People seem surprised that Biden has gone whole-hog for socialism [while claiming he isn’t]. They shouldn’t be. He put it in writing just before the election when 81 million people apparently fell all over themselves to get their ballot to dropboxes.

Laura Ingraham’s monologue also addressed it last night:

