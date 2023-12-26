NGOs Hand Out Maps of Detailed Migration Routes to Illegal Aliens

M Dowling
Muckraker obtained multiple maps handed out by non-government organizations to illegal crossers across South and Central America. The maps detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the U.S. border.

The new website Muckraker revealed a treasure trove of “mass migration blueprints,” handed out by NGOs across South and Central America to illegals with details about their route to the US.

Muckraker concludes that the collapse of the U.S. southern border is the result of a carefully planned and deliberately executed industrial mass migration program.

A community note noted, “Medecins sans Frontieres, aka Doctors without Borders, is not a migration planning organization; rather, it provides mostly medical help to people already migrating. The map is not trying to provide a plan but rather inform migrants on helpful locations on the historically most common routes.”

Whether the maps are part of the plan or maps of helpful locations, it is clear that these are the routes illegal aliens are taking. It’s also clear that the mass invasion was planned and organized at some point.

The maps were handed out by The United Nations International Organization of Migration (IOM). The UN has its hands all over this migration. They hand out cash and credit cards to illegal aliens, and Biden has them screening people to come into the country, as did Barack Obama. The UN is not our friend.

It’s also clear that various NGOs are facilitating illegal migration into the United States. Catholic Charities are major culprits in destroying the country.

There is an expansive system for transporting and assisting illegal aliens, even within the United States.

And there are the cartels that are involved:


