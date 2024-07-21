NH Bans Gender Identity in Team Sports Grades 5-12

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire signed a bill to ban transgender athletes in grades 5-12 from teams that align with their gender identity.

Half of US states have signed similar measures.

The bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature would require schools to designate all teams as either girls, boys, or coed, with eligibility determined based on students’ birth certificates “or other evidence.” Supporters of the legislation said they wanted to protect girls from being injured by larger and stronger transgender athletes.

Sununu signed the bill on Friday, saying that it “ensures fairness and safety in women’s sports by maintaining integrity and competitive balance in athletic competitions.” It takes effect in 30 days.

Megan Tuttle, president of NEA-New Hampshire, a union representing public school employees, criticized Sununu.

A teacher’s union president, a woman, wants boys to continue battering girls around and stealing their titles.

“Public schools should be safe, welcoming environments for all students, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” she said in a statement. “Shame on Governor Sununu for signing into law this legislation that excludes students from athletics, which can help foster a sense of belonging that is so critical for young people to thrive.”

And that should include safety for girls.

Sununu also signed a bill Friday that would ban gender-affirming surgeries (cutting off the genitals of children) for transgender minors. That takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Major medical associations, in addition to teacher’s unions, back this tragedy.

This boy below was booed in Oregon. Boys are physically more powerful, and it is unfair.

TRANS RUNNER GOES TO GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS! A male student who identifies as a “girl” has secured a spot in the Oregon state championships after taking FIRST PLACE in TWO Girls Varsity races yesterday. Watch the moment Aayden Gallagher won gold in the 200m race: pic.twitter.com/Dy0Ar7J3gt — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) May 10, 2024