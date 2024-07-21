“Medium-Complexioned” Woman Punches Elderly Lady in NYC

An 89-year-old white female comedian is recovering after being randomly sucker punched and knocked to the ground by a “medium-complexioned” woman with cornrow braids. The elderly lady was waiting to cross a street in New York City earlier this month.

The oldest working comedian, D’yan Forest, said she had just stopped at a coffee shop. She was heading to a swimming pool when someone came up to her from behind and hit her in the eye.

She lay on the ground in shock as police and paramedics came to her aid.

“I thought I had lost use of the eye because I couldn’t see anything,” Forest said. Her eyesight returned over the next four hours while she underwent tests at a hospital.

Police on Saturday said the female suspect in the July 10 incident had a medium complexion and cornrow braids and was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts with a Jurassic Park logo, reports the AP.

And here’s the suspect via Yahoo! Medium complexion? How is anyone supposed to identify her with that description?

Would you call someone with dark brown skin medium-complexioned?

Even if they catch her, they will let her right out on the streets.

Ms. Forest said her eye is healing.

“My eye was totally red and horrible. But now, at least, I can go on stage without a black eye,” Forest said.

They don’t want you to know that similarly complexioned people commit most crimes in Manhattan. The big secret is it is black or brown people slamming white people. It used to be called polar bearing.

New York City is very dangerous. Stay out!

Rape surges 11% in NYC — as bail reform, vulnerable migrants, depleted NYPD create perfect crime storm https://t.co/is3vvOeoDS pic.twitter.com/mGctBvGuob — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2024