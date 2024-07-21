This Man Is Great! Theo Wold on Decolonizing America

Theo Wold

Former Idaho Solicitor General Theo Wold spoke at the National Conservative Conference. He’s outstanding and has his facts in order. He wants to restrict immigration, reverse cultural degeneracy, avoid unnecessary wars, and confront the unaccountable bureaucratic state. He has a background similar to that of JD Vance.

Florida is experiencing an exodus of people coming illegally, but at the same time, they have reduced the numbers, taking advantage of them. It is because of the laws they put into place. It can be done.

Florida requires ERs to ask patients for their immigration status, reducing emergency care spending by 54%.

Make America great again! Why would anyone fight against that, much less an entire party? Is it because the elites are enriching themselves by doing it? There is one way to defeat this – deportation.

Deportation is a necessity.

THE BURDEN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

This level of immigration is a test. No country in recent history has experienced this many immigrants, half of which are illegal [unvetted]. The immigration is unprecedented in its diversity, which makes assimilation impossible. New immigrants represent every culture and religion in the world. No nation can survive without assimilation.

The immigrants are mostly not self-sufficient. Most don’t speak English or know anything about US culture. A person coming under these circumstances would need a great deal of help. Multiply all that help by tens of millions, and it’s obvious that we do not have the infrastructure to help them.

Our nation doesn’t even know what a woman is. The US used to have companies helping with assimilation. Companies are not doing that now.

Mr. Wold describes the effect on citizen’s jobs and housing. There is a lot more and you might want to hear every word of it.

Watch:


