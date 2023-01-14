NHL Drops Job Fair Ad After DeSantis Sends a Warning

Gov. Ron DeSantis won another WOKE battle over a job fair. His office issued a warning Friday that the National Hockey League’s “discriminatory” advertisement for the fair “is not welcome.” It was advertised on LinkedIn in Fort Lauderdale. The NHL reversed course immediately.

He hammered them for the ad inviting everyone but white men to the job fair.

The event, titled “Pathway to Hockey Summit” is scheduled for Feb. 2 during the 2023 All Star Festivities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and seeks to help “diverse job seekers who are pursuing careers in hockey.”

Check out this posting for the job fair:

The advertisement for the fair included everyone except white hetereosexual men:

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a disability. Veterans are also welcome and encouraged to attend.

Shouldn’t it be about ability and talent?

This advertisement and the fair were a direct violation of our Constitution. They should be fined.

Gov. DeSantis made it clear this would not be tolerated in Florida:

DeSantis’s office warned the NHL that “discrimination of any sort is not welcome in the state of Florida, and we do not abide by the woke notion that discrimination should be overlooked if applied in a politically popular manner or against a politically unpopular demographic.”

“We are fighting all discrimination in our schools and our workplaces, and we will fight it in publicly accessible places of meeting or activity,” they continued. “We call upon the National Hockey League to immediately remove and denounce the discriminatory prohibitions it has imposed on attendance to the 2023 ‘Pathway to Hockey’ summit.”

The NHL took it down from LinkedIn and told Fox News Digital the posting “was not accurate.”

“The Pathway to Hockey Summit is an informational and networking event designed to encourage all individuals to consider a career in our game – and, in particular, alert those who might not be familiar with hockey to the opportunities it offers,” the NHL spokesperson said.

It certainly was not accurate for an advertisement in the United States. The NHL is based in Trudeau’s Canada. The WOKEs have complained that hockey is a white man’s sport. They never complain that Football is mostly a black man’s sport. Job fairs should be for everyone, and may the best man or LGBTQIA woman win.

