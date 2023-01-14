In the News This Week: Tim Tebow’s Career Defining Moment

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, a devout Christian, received some terrific news while live on ESPN Monday. The former college football standout, a Heisman Trophy winner for his record-setting play at the University of Florida, got the surprise of his career. [Clip at the end.]

Colleague Joe Tessitore listed off 18 players and four coaches who were inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The names included former USC running back Reggie Bush and former Georgia and Miami coach Mark.

Tessitore ran through the names leaving someone out.

“I forgot one name here,” Tessitore said. “The graphic was missing this because we also have a new Hall of Famer. He is arguably the most popular, the most successful, the singularly most impactful college football quarterback of the last generation or perhaps ever to play.”

“Timmy, congratulation,” he said.

It was an emotional surprise. Nicely done!

“If there has ever been a first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer, it’s this guy,” said Palmer, who played quarterback at the University of Florida as well.

Tessitore joined in, “We know what you were as a player, but your commitment to the sport and the goodness that you’ve brought to everybody through the sport — you’re a Hall of Famer in every possible way.”

Tebow was moved.

“This is incredible. Did you guys plan this or something? Honestly, it’s just so humbling,” Tebow said. “Thank you. There’s so many people that are a part of this…”

He was emotional when he talked about his granddad, who didn’t get to see the big game.

“So when we were playing, we were playing for something a lot bigger than just winning or losing a game. Something that’s a lot bigger than just a pigskin. You’re playing for family, for relationships, for loved ones. That’s why college football is unrivaled to me. Special game.”

The Heisman winner tweeted after the show, “Just incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity and all who helped make it possible!! All glory to God.”

Watch:

The 2023 @cfbhall class is stacked! The moment @TimTebow found out he made it in his first year of eligibility was special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hLveOM2bCT — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2023

