Nice Kitty!

Too cute, but don’t try this on your own.You never know when the big guy is hungry. I don’t think I want to live in Nigeria though.

When are we going to experience this kind of life in Nigeria ??

Naira Marley. National Grid. #KenyaVsNigeria. King of Boys. #ripmohbad. The Nigerian. Peter Obi. Soyinka. Marlian. Dj Chicken. #AskOffset verydarkman. Don Jazzy. Biden and Zelensky. Brymo. Igbos. Anambra pic.twitter.com/cFETR8Cf84

— Puritygift (@Purity1900) September 14, 2023