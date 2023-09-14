Fani Willis’s Dad Was Communist Angela Davis’s Lover

Unrepentant accused criminal and lifelong communist Angela Davis ran twice for the Communist Party presidency. She was also the live-in lover of John Floyd III, the father of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. John Floyd III was a Black Panther, the now-sanitized and defunct criminal organization of Black Supremacist Marxists.

That revelation actually came in an interview Floyd gave earlier this year to the California State University’s Tom and Ethel Bradley Center, but the New York Post revealed the connection in an article this week. Floyd was interviewed as a founder of the Black Panther Party and a prominent member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, two of the biggest organizations of the 1960s’ New Left.

“At that time, I was dating Angela Davis, and she and I were actually living together,” Floyd casually explained in the middle of reminiscing about other Black Panther and SNCC leaders Huey Newton, Bobby Seale, and Stokely Carmichael.

Davis, at the time, was a Black Panther herself and later became a fugitive after some of her accomplices fatally shot a judge with a gun registered to her. She was eventually arrested and tried, in a case that brought her notoriety and fame. She was acquitted by a sympathetic jury and went on a tour of Cuba, East Germany, the Soviet Union, etc. — some of the worst violators of human rights.

The Soviet Communists Are Back

Black Panthers were violent communists, much like Black Lives Matter today. Black Lives Matter, funded heavily by George Soros, has three communist founders, one of whom is very close to Vincent Maduro, Dictator of Venezuela. They admitted they are communists. You can read about their origins and part of their network on this link.

Antifa is a communist anarchist army, by their own admission.

The communist network in this country is extensive, and unfortunately, they now have infiltrated the White House, and maybe Congress. Rep. Jaime Raskin comes from a communist family.

The people persecuting Donald Trump and his allies, demonizing and belittling any effort to save America are often communists or Marxist-inspired.

Fani Willis is the daughter of a communist Black Panther. Buttigieg is the son of one, Barack Obama is the son and grandson of communists – mentored by a dangerous communist, Valerie Jarrett, who is still in the White House, is the granddaughter of a communist, Jim Comey said he was a communist in his youth, John Brennan voted for a communist president in his youth, Nancy Pelosi admired communists, Hilda Solis uses the euphemistic term socialist, and so many more.

