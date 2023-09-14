When the Regime Calls Babies “Broccoli” or “Lumps of Coal”

Sen. Todd Young thinks we need a rebranding of pro-life to pro-baby. The media responded immediately, demonizing the term so it becomes ineffective out of the gate.
According to an NBC News reporter, Sahil Kapur: Republicans are trying to find a new term for ‘pro-life’ to stave off more electoral losses. After a closed-door polling presentation, Sen. Todd Young used the phrase “pro-baby policies.”
Communist sociopath Jen Psaki went further than most media, shockingly so:
“Because they are seeking a rebrand, pro-life now becomes, in the words of Indiana Senator Todd Young, pro-baby, pro-baby. I hate to break it to you, but if you call “broccoli” candy it’s still just broccoli. If you tie a really nice bow around a “lump of coal,” it is still coal under there.
Truly vile stuff from Regime Spokesperson at the televised mental institution known as MSNBC.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 13, 2023
Jen Psaki is a crude, evil person. (Still calls a human just a lump of flesh.)
The media proves it is part of the conspiracy b jumping on anything they see as a threat to their murder (abortion) agenda.
Indiana Senator Todd Young should receive truckloads of supportive letters.