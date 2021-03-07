Nick Fuentes banned again–Leftists finally found an actual white supremacist









America First Live founder Nick Fuentes has been banned from the audio-chat app Clubhouse before his first broadcast was over. Fuentes is a podcaster and a former youtuber who was banned from youtube in February for hateful speech.

We don’t know what the hateful speech was but he is a true white supremacist. For Conservatives who have never met one, meet Nick Fuentes via Benny below. Benny Johnson, of the Newsmax show Benny Johnson Report, is also a Turning Point USA leader.

Clubhouse is a Silicon Valley privately-owned platform and it may or may not be over-censoring. We don’t know, but Fuentes is a hater. The Left has finally found a white supremacist. Fuentes believes in authoritarianism and identity politics and must be disavowed by all conservatives.

There is the free speech issue but it doesn’t apply to Clubhouse.

Watch the videos Benny put up. You won’t believe what a hater this man is.

NEW – America First commentator Nick Fuentes has been banned from the Silicon Valley-owned, funded, and controlled live audio-chat app Clubhouse for violating their “hateful conduct” policy during his first broadcast. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 7, 2021

Benny posted videos of who Fuentes is. He’s anti-Semitic, sexist, anti-gay, and racist. He isn’t someone conservatives should coddle in any way.

Fuentes is a Holocaust Denier: Fuentes has compared Jews killed in the Holocaust to baked cookies and has questioned the actual number of victims killed in the Holocaust adding that “the Math doesn’t seem to add up there”. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/k7EvSg18vF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Uses Slurs to Describe Jews and Gay People: He has criticized @RubinReport for being “Gay and Jewish” and referred to him as “Jewy Jewstein” pic.twitter.com/pihrM9gCM7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Is Deeply Anti-Semitic and Racist: When asked if he is hurt in his daily existence by Jews, Fuentes replied: “I told you yes, absolutely” He also said it would be “degenerate” for a white person to have sex with a black person. pic.twitter.com/6THBfypAfH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

He isn’t keen on women:

Fuentes Is Unabashedly Sexist: Are you a woman? Well, Fuentes doesn’t think you should have political opinions and doesn’t believe you should have the Right to Vote. He is also perfectly fine using disparaging remarks like “slut” and “bitch” to describe women. pic.twitter.com/FztgbSGuF5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes on Rape: “It’s just so not a big deal” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/EVQ5KwTIwq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Hates Gay People Check out how he talks about Iraq War Veteran @robsmithonline because of his sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/bVLBymKw8V — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

He’s endorsed by dirtbag Richard Spencer:

Fuentes is Endorsed By America’s Leading White Nationalist: Richard Spencer has called Fuentes the “Perfect Figure to Lead” a “neo-Alt Right”

(https://t.co/egpdZycwB4) pic.twitter.com/Xe80nruYFo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

That Is Because Fuentes Is A White Supremacist: In a similar style analogy, Fuentes talks about how he is a “White Board Nationalist” and expresses his distaste for “Black Boards” pic.twitter.com/fQnQmYzt1n — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

They are trying to mainstream their hateful views:

Fuentes – Leader Of The Alt-Right 2.0: Nick Fuentes basically admits that he shares views with the original “Alt-Right” & that he said they can be “fellow travelers” but he doesn’t want to call himself the “worst political brand” He admits he’s trying to mainstream their ideas pic.twitter.com/ioTjMJyUOt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Not worthy of protection. Spend time trying to help conservatives who deserve the effort:

@NickJFuentes should not be protected or coddled by the conservative movement We should disavow this tiny Angry man standing in front of his tiny green screen If we don’t disavow hatred, racism, identity politics and open antisemitism — how are we any different from the Left? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

