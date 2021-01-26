Nick Sandmann fires Lin Wood over latest remarks

Nick Sandmann fired Lin Wood on Monday. He won’t be representing the teen in his ongoing litigation against the New York Times, CBS, ABC News Inc, Rolling Stone LLC, and others.

He tweeted the news of the termination:

Lin Wood has been terminated as counsel at this time. His comments about me are untrue, unfair, and unfounded. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 26, 2021

Sandmann tweeted a statement made by Lin Wood on Telegram:

HE’LL STAY WITH MR. MCMURTRY

Reuters reported that the Kentucky teen who was basically attacked by a Native American leftist fired Lin Wood, but continues to be represented by Kentucky-based lawyer Todd McMurtry.

Wood said in a Telegram post on Monday that McMurtry “is an excellent lawyer” and that “the best is yet to come” in Sandmann’s lawsuits.

“I did my best for him and am proud that I obtained settlements for him against mainstream media giants CNN and The Washington Post,” Wood said.

Wood had previously commented on Telegram that President Mike Pence engaged in “treason” and could “face execution by firing squad” for recognizing the election victory of President Joe Biden.

Lin Wood now claims in a Telegram post that his absurd comments about Mike Pence were ‘rhetorical hyperbole.’

Sandmann, 18, expressed alarm at Wood’s comments earlier this month. On Twitter, the teen shared one of Wood’s social media posts about Pence and wrote: “I’m sorry but what the hell.”

Wood went way over the top and appeared to have lost his mind in some of his posts. Wood also told Georgians to not vote in the senatorial race. Who knows what impact that had. Wood deserves to be fired.

