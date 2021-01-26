My Pillow guy’s gone from Twitter who he says stole his identity

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, reports Newsweek.

Lindell said the suspension was over tweets questioning the election. He also said that someone at Twitter blocked him from using his account before the suspension but was tweeting out PC comments under his identity.

His friends asked him if he had a change of heart. When he questioned it, he says he was permanently suspended.

It looks like he will sue Twitter. It’s a crime to steal someone’s identity.

After the Capitol riot, Lindell claimed on TV that Donald Trump would “be our president for the next four years.” His stance resulted in Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, H-E-B, and Wayfair all dropping his brand.

He says they were forced to drop him after pressure from the cancel culture.

A Twitter spokesperson released a statement that read: “The account you referenced has been permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy.”

Lindell was a big Trump supporter.

Journalist Matthew Keys said on Twitter that Lindell’s posts about “voter fraud” were to blame for his ousting. Keys also noted the account was previously verified. Others said Lindell’s feed previously contained a slew of warning labels and restricted posts.

Lindell is also suing the Daily Mail over a phony story about an alleged affair with a woman he never even met. That’s a very trashy tabloid.

Support him by using code HOPE45 at My Pillow.com.

Related