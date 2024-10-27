Nicole Shanahan’s Ad, The Big Cheat, Swinging an Election

The Democrat Party, A Threat to Democracy

RFK Jr.’s Vice Presidential candidate, Nicole Shanahan, released an ad, The Big Cheat, exposing the Democrat election fraud that stole an election from Bernie Sanders, kept Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from competing, and installed a woman who had no chance of becoming the candidate on her own.

When Bernie’s sudden popularity threatened her candidacy, Clinton bought out the Democrat Party debt, which gave her complete power over the party.

Bernie received very little funding in the Victory Fund, which was meant for all the Democrat nominees.

The cheating continued when social media giants, federal agencies, and political insiders allegedly worked to censor voices and manipulate narratives in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

The ad calls out the suppression of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign and the controversial decision that keeps him off ballots in certain states. The ad paints the DNC’s actions as systematic disenfranchisement under the guise of “saving democracy.”

It seeks to expose the Biden regime’s use of government authority to stifle dissent, calling some domestic critics “potential domestic terrorists.”

