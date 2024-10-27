Joe Rogan exposed the corrupt media on his show recently. Every media outlet regurgitates the same “news,” often verbatim, because a handful of elites own the legacy media. It’s a shockingly bad situation. They’ve become an arm of the Democrat Party.

The Hill has an article up resuscitating the Arlington event in which one lone park officer tried to keep Donald Trump from attending a ceremony for the 13 fallen soldiers who died in Afghanistan. The memory of their sacrifice is ignored because it was the result of the disastrous Biden-Harris Afghanistan surrender. Only Donald Trump honored their memory at the memorial.

We get non-stop Trump hate and praise for a woman unconstitutionally installed as the Democrat candidate and she is a fool.

Watch:

Elon Musk sees Citizen Journalism as the future. Could it work? Should it?

Elon Musk: Citizen journalism is the future — The aggregate voice of the people gets to decide the narrative of what is newsworthy, not a handful of editors-in-chief. Journalism of the People, by the People, for the People. I encourage everyone to write on pic.twitter.com/xu8Ubl8yqb — ALEX (@ajtourville) October 27, 2024

The elites have a global plan for us, and it’s not free speech. They want to control the narrative completely, not simply stop misinformation. Biden-Harris fully supports it.

The EU is currently attacking Elon Musk and X. Germany’s idea of a conservative – Ursula von der Leyen – the EU commissioner, gives you a glimpse into the global directive.

Von der Leyen sees free speech as an “infectious disease.

This was during COVID-19:

Plagiarism plus censorship: EU President Ursula van der Leyen “likens Free Speech to Infectious Disease.” Interesting coincidence that some high-profile officials are plagiarists & free speech opponents. https://t.co/6JAZfEMlIi https://t.co/zDAuMjWDub pic.twitter.com/vdU1kmaJIQ — ⏳Towhee ☮️ (@amborin) October 26, 2024

Sentinel began in 2011 and prospered with a Libertarian site, Capitalism. Since then, it’s been attack after attack. This site does not make money, and I have numerous people who help but remain anonymous because of the cancel culture. We do it for one reason: to get information out.

When we find errors, we correct them. We are not perfect, and everyone needs to do their own research. You cannot trust the media.

We are independent and owe no one except ourselves.