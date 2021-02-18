Nielsen has a new tool to determine if people of color are on screen enough









The Nielsen television ratings have a new tool to gauge whether persons of color are represented on screen in proportion to their percentage of the U.S. population.

The firm unveiled Gracenote Inclusion Analytics following a December study that allegedly found persons of color were not being adequately depicted on television, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Nielsen says the tool is designed to give content creators, advertisers, and distributors “proprietary metrics, including an identity group’s share of screentime relative to their real-life representation in the population,” the outlet reported.

The objective is to give producers of content and advertisers the ability to quantify their progress in diversifying the small screen,” THR added.

The tool will measure the amount of screen time depicting certain identity groups such as those with specific genders, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Measurements include “Share of Screen,” “Inclusion Opportunity Index,” and “Inclusion Audience Index.”

“Audiences today actively seek out programs that highlight people who resemble them and experiences that reflect their own,” said Nielsen’s head of analytics, Tina Wilson, said in a statement to THR.

“Together, Nielsen and Gracenote are uniquely positioned to help the industry seize upon this opportunity by way of new data analytics solutions ensuring meaningful connections between content and audiences,” she added.

It sounds like another gimmick, exploiting the crisis of the day.

In New York, Black people are on TV, ads, in ever-growing numbers. Perhaps it’s different elsewhere. There are plenty of women also.

Everything is identity politics with the Left and there is hardly anything more unimportant than the immutable characteristics on which they base everything.

