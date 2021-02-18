UK supermarket makes disabled people wear yellow stickers if exempt from mask-wearing

A totalitarian supermarket is forcing those exempt from wearing masks, mostly disabled people, to wear yellow stickers. After this man politely refused, shop staff called the police and recorded him.
File this under, ‘creeping totalitarianism.’
Disabled people should not be harassed, asked to “show their papers”, or forced to wear a sticker.
We recently joined @DisRightsUK @mencap_charity @RNID @survivorstrust to warn about discrimination against disabled people around the mask “crackdown”. https://t.co/OLlYJiE9E6
Didn’t they have something similar in 1930’s Germany?
What was the point of surviving the Blitz just to become the evil that you fought against?
I have one NIB NIOSH rated mask left that I’m saving for when the “elites” release the herd culling strain.
What about people with COPD or asthma?
Could you imagine having to wear a mask for hours at work with one of those conditions.