UK supermarket makes disabled people wear yellow stickers if exempt from mask-wearing

A totalitarian supermarket is forcing those exempt from wearing masks, mostly disabled people, to wear yellow stickers. After this man politely refused, shop staff called the police and recorded him.

File this under, ‘creeping totalitarianism.’

Disabled people should not be harassed, asked to “show their papers”, or forced to wear a sticker.

We recently joined @DisRightsUK @mencap_charity @RNID @survivorstrust to warn about discrimination against disabled people around the mask “crackdown”. https://t.co/OLlYJiE9E6

