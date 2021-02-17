Haters attack Rush Limbaugh on the day of his death









Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at age 70. It didn’t take long for his critics to weigh in.



Most politicians, radio and TV personalities, and journalists praised Rush. But it didn’t take long for haters to criticize him. Hollywood celebrities lined up to celebrate Rush Limbaugh’s death.



HATERS DIDN’T WASTE TIME



New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie said Limbaugh “used his talents to make the world a worse place.” Manny Fidel, a columnist for Business Insider, tweeted, “Yeah lol rush limbaugh like top 5 racists in modern history.”



Even after his lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, most of Limbaugh’s critics wished him well. But haters posted inappropriate comments about Rush’s illness. “I wish him the best medical he’s worked on denying to others,” wrote comedian Nick Jack Pappas (whoever he is).



Bill Palmer of the Palmer Report tweeted, “Rush Limbaugh has spent decades pushing a horrid agenda that he knew was ruining numerous lives and getting people killed. But I really don’t give a s**t what happens to him.”



“Rush Limbaugh is, without a doubt, one of the most hateful, awful people of the last century, and one who had one of the most negative impacts possible on this country. It’s only fitting that this cancer upon the world should be stricken by it,” said sports writer Jon Tayler (never heard of him). He went on to suggest that when Rush dies, people could pay their respects “by kicking his corpse as hard as they can.”



“If you can’t think of anything good to say about Rush Limbaugh, that’s because there isn’t anything good to say about Rush Limbaugh,” Mitch Benn tweeted. This comedian, author, and singer, who isn’t even American, once complained that only a few people followed him on Twitter.



Comedian, actress, and writer (detect a trend?) Cristela Alonzo tweeted, “Happy Rush Limbaugh Is Dead Day! I didn’t even get the chance to put my tree up!”



“It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying,” tweeted comedian, writer, and producer Mike Drucker.



Joel Kim Booster, another mostly unknown actor, comedian, and writer, took it one step further. He tweeted, “I haven’t been this happy since Nancy Reagan died.” Booster was born less than one year before Reagan left office.



Self-described actor, filmmaker, and internet person Kit Williamson piled on. “Rush Limbaugh’s legacy is one of bigotry, cruelty, racism, homophobia and hate and I refuse to let anyone rewrite history out of respect for the dead. That we’re talking about him at all is, frankly, more respect than he deserves,” he tweeted.



SHOWING THEIR TRUE COLORS



All these loathsome, hateful comments come from people who allegedly ascribe to unity. At least they are unified in their hatred for Rush. The other thing they have in common is that they are largely unknown, insignificant, and unproductive. Certainly they have shown their true colors.



One of the most hateful comments, however, was film producer Tariq Nasheed’s tweet. He wrote, “Rush Limbaugh has spend decades spewing dangerous anti-Black racism. Now he has cancer… I know we shouldn’t celebrate one’s misfortunes… but.” What makes this particularly hateful is that Nasheed used the term “bed wenches” to describe black women who date white men. What a hypocrite!



Criticism of Rush Limbaugh had been going on for years, however. SNL comedian and disgraced former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) penned the 1996 satirical book, “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations.” If you remember, Franken was forced to resign his Senate seat following several allegations of sexual misconduct.



PRAISE FOR RUSH LIMBAUGH



Former President Donald Trump called Rush Limbaugh “irreplaceable, unique,” praising him as a “legend.” Trump awarded Limbaugh a Presidential Medal of Freedom during his 2020 State of the Union address.



Most of the tweets and posts about the death of Limbaugh expressed appreciation for his long career of giving a voice to those whom the left has tried to silence. Former Fox News host Glenn Beck may have summed it up best when he called Rush Limbaugh a hero, an icon, and a revolutionary that saved radio.





