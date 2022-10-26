Two Years of Democrats And Rationing Fuel Has Begun

I am in NY and wonder how I’ll pay my heating bill with diesel skyrocketing. We have a diesel shortage fast approaching in the Northeast, and no Democrat in the Oval Office is doing a thing about it. Rationing has begun.

We have had nice weather here, in the 60s most days. It’s warm for November. What happens when winter hits? Diesel was $5.59 yesterday. This is a huge tax on the middle class.

RATIONING HAS BEGUN

Bloomberg says that the rationing of heating oil is already underway. It’s November, not winter. Stockpiles are at 30 percent of their normal levels and going down fast. Some reports say we have roughly 20 days of diesel left.

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols.

“Because conditions are rapidly devolving,” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy now is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and freight, according to a customer note. In tightest areas, fuel prices are running 30-80 cents higher than the market average, Mansfield said, adding that Tennessee is “seeing particularly acute challenges.”

“At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity,” the note said.

Expect prices to soar. Thank a Democrat.

DailyMail reports that Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, said that heating oil wholesalers are limiting allocations to retail suppliers:

The rationing measures intended to prevent panic buying and hoarding are imposed on consumers, limiting the amount of heating oil they can purchase.

TWO YEARS TO DESTROY THE NATION

In only two years, Democrats ruined our energy independence and destroyed retirements, savings, and freedom. Somehow it’s the Republicans’ and Trump’s fault if you believe the media and Joe Biden.

Democrats are bringing us back to the Stone Age, but other than that, they are doing a great job. I now know there is no definition for a woman.

Biden’s assault on fossil fuels now leaves us with just 25 days of diesel supply. This crucial fuel is used for transporting goods, farming, and military vehicles. He is putting America Last and bringing us back to the stone age. https://t.co/Z0GwkqHg4Z — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 25, 2022

