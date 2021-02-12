Nikki Haley brutally breaks with DJT before the impeachment trial ends









Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and apparently former Trump ally, Nikki Haley is brutally condemning the former president’s actions on and leading up to January 6th. She made sure to do it before the vote by senators in the impeachment trial. She’s helping Democrats.

In fierce statements to Politico, Haley expressed regret over ‘blindly’ following the former president saying “he let us down.”

According to The Hill, she said, “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley, who served in her ambassador role under Trump, said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

The former South Carolina governor told Politico that she has not spoken with Trump since the mob attack. She condemned the former president for the riot and for condemning his own vice president, Mike Pence.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told Politico. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

And it wasn’t just his words,” she added at the time. “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

She has not said much about violence coming from the Left.

She is possibly running for president in 2024 and will be the dream candidate for the non-Maga Republicans.

