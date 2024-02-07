Nikki Haley Lost to the Better Candidate in Nevada

Clown World Candidate Nikki Haley lost in her category in Tuesday’s Nevada Republican presidential primary to a much stronger candidate – None of these Candidates.

Oddly, Donald Trump is on a separate caucus ballot on Thursday. He was not on the primary ballot. I don’t know why.

Haley is the neocon establishment candidate, and she bombed as one might expect.

Establishment candidates are a thing of the past, but they won’t go easily. They’re hoping Donald Trump will be imprisoned.

A lot of American voters realize the deep state is playing games, and the court cases are a witch hunt.

The caucus wasn’t rigged, as Haley suggested. People don’t want her or the establishment that helped create this horrible situation.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley says the Nevada caucus was “rigged from the start” She lost by 30% to None Of The Abovepic.twitter.com/lXFmQrxQNF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

