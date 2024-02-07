Nikki Haley Lost to the Better Candidate in Nevada

Clown World Candidate Nikki Haley lost in her category in Tuesday’s Nevada Republican presidential primary to a much stronger candidate – None of these Candidates.
Oddly, Donald Trump is on a separate caucus ballot on Thursday. He was not on the primary ballot. I don’t know why.
Haley is the neocon establishment candidate, and she bombed as one might expect.
Establishment candidates are a thing of the past, but they won’t go easily. They’re hoping Donald Trump will be imprisoned.
A lot of American voters realize the deep state is playing games, and the court cases are a witch hunt.
The caucus wasn’t rigged, as Haley suggested. People don’t want her or the establishment that helped create this horrible situation.
BREAKING: Nikki Haley says the Nevada caucus was “rigged from the start”
She lost by 30% to None Of The Abovepic.twitter.com/lXFmQrxQNF
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024
Looks like Nikki and her campaign committee are pretty stupid, being manipulated into losing to “None of these Candidates” with Trump not on the ballot.
How could anyone recover from such embarrassment, unless of course they are to stupid to understand.
I have to admit to stupidity as well, since may years ago I thought she was a future bright light. Yeah, that was really stupid. I guess I missed the accounts of her adultery, because that and the cover-up is a big turn-off.