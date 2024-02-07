Oh, No, Ronna Won’t Go

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Ronna Romney McDaniel told former President Donald Trump she plans to step down after the South Carolina Republican primary.

However, according to a memo today, members were told that nothing has been decided, and she is still chairwoman.

“With a news cycle full of palace intrigue and speculation surrounding all of us, I want to take the time to reassure all of you that I am still hard at work as RNC Chairwoman and building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November,” the memo obtained by the Daily Caller begins.

She’s hard at work taking out lines of credit because she’s blowing money on luxuries.

“Myself and my staff are refusing to be distracted by the outside noise and we remain committed to our mission – rumors to the contrary are simply not true. Nothing has changed, and there will not be any changes decided on until after South Carolina, when we may have our eventual nominee,” the memo reads, reports The Daily Caller.

NEW: Ronna McDaniel assured members Wednesday that she has not resigned from her position at the RNC and that nothing has been decided on, in a memo obtained by @DailyCaller. “Myself and my staff are refusing to be distracted by the outside noise…”https://t.co/kFO6C3yf8o — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) February 7, 2024

She has a nice deal going – for her and her buddies. She spent millions on private jets, limos, gifts, and thousands on nonsense.

This is via RedState:

Then Benny posted this:

Ronna McDaniel’s RNC seeks new credit line to help climb out of money hole Meanwhile, in 5 years the RNC spent: – $3.1 million on private jet services

– $1.3 million on limousine/chauffeur services

– $17.1 million on donor mementos

– $750,000 on floral arrangements

– $80,000… pic.twitter.com/S1DreaNk4O — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2024

