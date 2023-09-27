Nikki Haley Presents the RINO Case for Illegal Immigration

It’s the same old GOP Uniparty. As the country sinks into a third world abyss, the GOP continues to push establishment candidates. Take Nikki Haley, for example. As our borders are overrun, she thinks we should quell “angry voices” and keep aliens who “work hard” even if they come in illegally. She wants us to “welcome” them like we have “for centuries.” I guess she never heard about Eisenhower sending them home on trains or Calvin Coolidge shutting down immigration for fifty years.

But don’t worry, she’s not for open borders. However, she wants us to ignore race and religion when it comes to accepting aliens into the country. So, radical Islamists? Not a problem?

This is what she told NBC News

She bought the Democrat line that the system is broken when the problem is politicians don’t abide by the law.

“During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices. We must resist that temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country,” she said.

She also called to fix “our broken immigration system” but said she opposed open borders.

“At the same time, that does not mean we just flat out open our borders. We can’t do that. We cannot continue to allow immigrants to come here illegally. And in this age of terrorism, we must not let in refugees whose intentions cannot be determined.”

“We must fix our broken immigration system. That means stopping illegal immigration. And it means welcoming properly vetted legal immigrants, regardless of their race or religion. Just like we have for centuries.”

She’s weak. It’s a mystery why Donald Trump hired her, perhaps to meet a diversity quota.

If you vote for her, there is no point in having two parties.

Who can forget how weak Haley, dramatically, with the best politically correct virtue signaling ever, took down the confederate flag while she was Governor of South Carolina?

In February 2016, she attacked Donald Trump as if he did something wrong in the Charleston church murder of nine black churchgoers by a raving white lunatic racist. After Trump disavowed the KKK repeatedly, she attacked him to get street creds.

“I will not stop until we fight a man that chooses not to disavow the KKK,” weak Haley continued. “That is not a part of our party; that is not who we want as president. We will not allow that in our country.”

Oh wow, really, Haley?

Republicans were the worst regarding Donald Trump, even though he did nothing wrong.

The establishment is trying to push Nikki Haley on us, so be prepared for it. In the RCP average, she’s at 7%, along with Mike Pence, but that doesn’t stop the establishment from trying to tell us who to vote for.

Fake conservative Paul Ryan, Ketanje’s brother-in-law (Ketanje is the Justice who doesn’t know what a woman is), said Trump can’t win. He must have missed the polls. Trump just beat Biden by 10 points in the latest poll.

NBC wants Haley:

.@NBCNews 2024 Poll: Nikki Haley 46%

Joe Biden 41% Joe Biden 46% (49%)

Donald Trump 46% (45%) Joe Biden 46% (47%)

Ron DeSantis 45% (47%) Sept 15-19 (June 16-20)https://t.co/XSMLmBlCDH pic.twitter.com/5vELcNmqth — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) September 24, 2023

Related