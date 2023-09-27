FBI Hides Evidence of Nationwide Voter Registration Fraud

You may or may not have heard of the nationwide voter registration fraud scheme. And you won’t hear much about it now in the media. It involves tens of thousands of fake voters. The FBI is hiding the information using the usual excuse that it’s an ongoing investigation.

Just the News confirmed the FBI will not release the information.

The probe began in Michigan and has the potential to be very widespread.

The FBI took over a 2020 probe into voter registration fraud.

John Solomon’s Just the News confirmed, “According to the dozens of pages of police reports from the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police, a firm called GBI Strategies was under scrutiny as an organization central to alleged voter registration fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The matter was initially investigated by city and state authorities before the FBI took over.”

The report explained that contacts between Michigan law enforcement and the FBI continued into 2022. “But there is no evidence of what happened after that in the memos obtained by Just the News. Their requests were made under Michigan’s own Freedom of Information Act.”

The FBI will not provide any information under the federal freedom of information law.

Just the News requested “copies of all reports, documents, and records about GBI Strategies, including all communication and correspondence regarding investigations of GBI Strategies with Michigan government officials, city and state law enforcement agencies in Michigan, and all other state government officials and law enforcement agencies involved in investigations of GBI Strategies.”

Even if they’re sued for the information, it will take years to get it.

Michigan State officials confirmed that with thousands of potential fraudulent registrations.

On October 8, 2020, just a month before the election, Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed at least 8,000-10,000 suspect voter registration applications being dropped off.

Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Young reported their concerns to the Muskegon Police Department. The subsequent investigation led to the formation of an investigative task force. The investigation was based on reports that multiple voter registration forms had suspicious qualities, such as repeated handwriting, invalid addresses, erroneous phone numbers, and mismatched signatures.

One of the most notable aspects of this case was the allegation that an organization named “GBI Strategies,” a Tennessee-based group heavily connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaigns, was implicated in the suspicious voter registration activity.

The suspect who delivered up to 10,000 suspected voter registrations to the clerk’s office in one day, who identified herself as Brianna Hawkins, claimed to be paid for finding unregistered voters and assisting them in registering or obtaining absentee ballots.

She received $1150 a week, had a free rental car, and reloadable pay cards.

A police raid found dozens of burner phones, hundreds of pre-paid payment cards, and legal automatic weapons and silencers.

Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, a former Secretary of State, expressed her concerns, estimating that upwards of 800,000 ballot applications were sent to individuals who did not meet the qualifications to vote in Michigan.

Biden won this county by only 510 votes.

The case was referred to the FBI, who have gone silent.

Just the News also confirmed, “Open Secrets, a non-partisan research group that tracks money in U.S. politics, provides data showing that GBI has been paid millions of dollars in the 2020 election cycle by Democratic and far-left groups. These groups include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee ($2,117,605); DNC Services Corp. ($1,031,856); and the Biden for President Campaign, who paid GBI $450,000.”

