Poland seeks the extradition of the World War II, Nazi Yaroslav Hunka who was recently honored in the Canadian House of Commons.

A Polish government minister has launched a bid to extradite Mr. Hunka, born Gunka.

Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek said, view of the scandalous events in the Canadian parliament, which involved, honoring, in the presence of President Zelenskyy, a member of the criminal Nazi SS Galizien formation, I have taken steps towards the possible extradition of this man to Poland.

“Such crimes constitute grounds for applying to Canada for his extradition,” he added.

Hunka was presented as a “war hero” by the speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota, who has since resigned. Jewish groups and Poland’s ambassador to Canada were upset. Trudeau said it was “upsetting and embarrassing.”

The 14th Waffen Grenadier division of the SS, a unit made up of Ukrainian volunteers, was responsible for massacres of ethnic Polish civilians during the war. People might not realize that Ukrainians killed about 100,000 Polish people during the war. Hunkas division was responsible for the massacres of about 850 ethnic Poles in a small village. The village had been part of Poland at the time and is now part of Ukraine.

Canada had allowed Hunka and 600 others of that division to settle in their country in the 1980s, saying that the war crimes were never substantiated.

BREAKING: Poland is now seeking extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, the 98-year-old Nazi who "fought Russia" and received a standing ovation from the Canadian Parliament—including Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky—to stand trial in Poland for war crimes.

