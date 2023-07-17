Nikki Haley Sounded Dishonest Without Any Help from Tucker

Tucker Carlson interviewed Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson, likely ending their campaigns. He didn’t have to do much. Asking questions and following up when they answered dishonestly seemed to be enough.

It would be remiss to not mention how inadequate Nikki Haley’s interview was.

“I don’t think anyone would say Joe Biden was a great candidate,” Tucker said.

Haley responded, “No, he didn’t campaign. He didn’t campaign at all.

CARLSON: “He was not a figure who commanded respect among Democrats. They made fun of him. I’m not attacking the guy, but that’s true, right? Nobody in Washington said I want my kid to grow up to be Joe Biden. and yet, at the end of the day, he’s got 81 million votes, 15 million more than Barack Obama, who, whatever you think of him, was a very talented politician, and I think smart. So, like, how did he do that, and what can we learn from that?”

HALEY: “Well, what you can learn from it is what we did in South Carolina. I said in South Carolina, if you’ve got to show a picture ID to buy Sudafed, if you’ve got to show a picture ID to get on a plane, you should have to show picture ID to protect the integrity of the election process.

“We have to make sure election integrity is something we don’t ever stop. You have to continue over and over. We’ve had some states who’ve done some great things, and they put voter ID in place, and that’s been great.

“We still have some other states who haven’t done anything, and we need to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to.

“I mean, we saw during COVID a lot of people, a lot of secretaries of state changed rules without getting state legislative support. We saw a lot of that happening. We saw a lot of mail-out balloting. We’ve got to make sure we continue to fight to make sure we have integrity in the election process because I saw at the United Nations, you never, when you have your people lose faith in an election system, that’s the first crack of a country falling apart.

“We have to keep fighting for this. We have to make sure we get it done.”

CARLSON: “So, when I asked about the 81 million votes, you immediately said things I think I agree with about election integrity, so are you suggesting that that last election – sounds like you’re saying you don’t think it was on the level.

HALEY: “You’re talking about the presidential?”

CARLSON: “That’s correct, the President.”

HALEY: “No, I mean, yeah, I think we all know that there were irregularities in there and that there were some issues that happened. We know that there was mail-out balloting that shouldn’t have happened. I – do I think that changed the results of the election? No, I mean, I think President Biden ended up winning the election, but I think at the end of the day, it showed we’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of election integrity.”

OPINION

It’s hard to believe Mrs. Haley could say something that dishonest. She went through a lengthy answer about irregularities and then said Biden won (with 81 million votes?). Haley said that with a straight face. She stuck with the narrative like a good establishment candidate.

When he asked her about the presidential, she was suddenly aware that she could get in trouble and blatantly lied. From her lengthy answer, it’s clear that she knows Biden didn’t legitimately get 81 million votes – more than Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

ROUND 4: Nikki Haley goes on long-winded rant describing all of the ‘irregularities’ that took place during the 2020 election just to finish by saying that she thinks Biden legitimately won 81M votes. Tucker doesn’t even need to try to make these people look like fools. They do… pic.twitter.com/hdM6GwkNXk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2023

