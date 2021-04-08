Nikki Haley’s back, hoping to lead the Republican Party









Nikki Haley’s back. After publicly torching Donald Trump for the January 6th Capitol breach as someone we never should have followed, she is trying to re-establish herself as the Republican leader.

God help us if she is. She supported then-president Trump during the breach until the backlash was too much for her. She’s just another swamp creature.

Haley is against the corporations that are boycotting Georgia. She can’t believe the horror at the border.

Oh, and she is a big Trump supporter.

Where has she been? Hiding out with her strategists, plotting her return, preparing statements based on polls?

She is a McConnell favorite.

Watch:

Related