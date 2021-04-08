Despot Biden to begin his assault on the 2nd Amendment tomorrow









Dictator Biden will announce his executive actions on gun control tomorrow. He will eat away at our Second Amendment rights under the guise of keeping Americans safe. Eventually, only criminals will have guns.

Politico reported what is likely to be included in the actions:

“Biden will direct the administration to begin the process of requiring buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks, according to three people who have spoken to the White House about the plans. He is expected to be joined at the event by Attorney General Merrick Garland,” POLITICO reported Wednesday. “Other executive actions remain unclear. But stakeholders have speculated that the president could announce regulations on concealed assault-style firearms; prohibitions on firearm purchases for those convicted of domestic violence against their partners; and federal guidance on home storage safety measures.”

There is also a suggestion he will take on the issue of who can sell firearms.

The Hill claims “moderates and centrists” on gun control are disappearing. They also say the public supports bans according to polls.

They wrote:

Most gun control measures get broad public support, including requiring background checks for private and gun show sales (83 percent in a 2019 poll), a ban on the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines (61 percent) and a ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons (57 percent). But what matters politically is intensity of support. Getting gun laws through Congress has always been difficult because of single-issue voting by gun rights supporters.

That’s not very believable, but the Left has demonized gun ownership for decades so who knows. However, they also like to spread disinformation.

The reason they don’t want to pass gun control laws legally by going through Congress is that it will be difficult. So, they are going with fiats.

Who are these people to take away our inherent rights? They’re dictators.

