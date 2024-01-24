Nikki Haley’s Plan to Win with Democrats & Independents

Nikki Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ann Kinney, announced the plan to use “open primaries” as the core of the Nikki Haley strategy. This will bring us through Super Tuesday; 11 of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries. Of the 874 delegates available, roughly two-thirds are in the states with open or semi-open primaries.

The swamp came up with this. Haley isn’t smart enough on her own.

In other words, she is attempting to win the election without the majority of the Republican base. She wants to win with non-Republicans – Democrats and Independents.

This is devious, and the campaign is boasting about it. They posted it on X. The corporatist, establishment candidate Nikki Haley will get her votes wherever she can, and she will be beholding to those people.

Jeb Bush tried to win without conservatives but failed. Lisa Murkowski won after losing to Joe Miller by calling for Democrats to vote for her. This situation is no different from Murkowski’s, but the stakes are much higher.

Memo from Haley team implies they’re willing to fight through Super Tuesday …and rely on independents: “Eleven of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries. Of the 874 delegates available…roughly two thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries.” pic.twitter.com/wnnayyqcMs — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 23, 2024

It is obvious that neocon Haley – a neolib – is working with Marxist Democrats to win. She is a Democrat. Democrats are manipulating the Republican primary process.

Haley is an open-border globalist funded by Democrat staffers. Haley is a spoiler at this point.

Watch:

The Threat of Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley comes from the McConnell-Cheney wing of the Republican Party.

This is a woman who has made millions from the military-industrial complex. This is a woman who said on her first day in office, she would demand the government register all anonymous people on the Internet. That is clearly an anti-American viewpoint. She is the worst of the swamp.

Rand Paul is one of the few Republicans in the Senate who understands the threat of Nikki Haley. He may be the only one who cares where COVID came from. “Anthony Fauci should be in jail,” he says. pic.twitter.com/LoxtDSEI6d — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 23, 2024

Related