NJ Gov. Murphy Is Harboring an Illegal Alien

Democrat Governor Phil Murphy is harboring an illegal alien. Hopefully, she’s not a wanton criminal and just a criminal for coming illegally. The administration said they would imprison officials who harbor criminals. As Mr. Homan said, it is a crime to harbor and conceal illegal aliens knowingly.

Murphy says in the clip below,“There’s someone in our broader universe [whose] immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to, and we said, ‘you know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage.’ And good luck to the feds coming in to try and get her,” Murphy said at a Saturday event held by “Blue Wave New Jersey.”

Murphy made New Jersey a sanctuary city and gave people coming illegally driver’s licenses.

Phil’s harboring or lying to embarrass ICE if they show up:

