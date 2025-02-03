Joe Biden Signed with a Hollywood Talent Agency

Joe Biden has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), for representation in his post-presidential career. He previously worked with CAA from 2017 to 2020. People speculate that he will be involved in the entertainment industry. During his earlier stint with CAA, Biden was involved in book releases and speaking tours.

He is expected to make “major Hollywood deals.”

Is he going to do standup comedy?

People are anticipating him considering acting roles. I’m sure his movies would be blockbusters.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

Corn Pop is going to be a famous actor.

The agency also represents Barack Obama. Of course, they do.

With USAID and Ukraine funds cut off, he’ll need a source of income.

