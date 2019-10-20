NJ Gov Murphy makes it near-impossible for gun carriers to get Insurance

Far-Far left New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order making it almost impossible for gun carriers to get insurance. He doesn’t want concealed carry holders to have insurance because he says it encourages the unlawful use of a firearm.

If only these leftists cared as much about grabbing guns and gun rights from criminals. We would have a much safer country. Even if they closed the borders, we’d be much safer. Unfortunately, their targets are lawful gun owners.

Bolshevik Murphy’s order specifically said the state should, within 30 days, take all appropriate action “to prohibit and/or limit the sale, procurement, marketing, or distribution of insurance products that may serve to encourage the improper use of firearms.”

Because of that, the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) has to “pull their services off the shelf for New Jersey gun owners,” ConcealedCarry.com reported. They offered a million dollars in liability insurance. Murphy said that benefit encourages the improper use of firearms.

States like New Jersey want to regulate organizations like USCCA because they list their membership as “beneficiaries” of their coverage. They want to regulate those benefits as if they were an insurance company.

That means that USCCA had no choice but to pull out of New Jersey or risk doing battle with the state’s Attorney General’s Office.

THEY PUNISHED A COMPANY FOR OFFERING ‘MURDER INSURANCE’

The governor’s press release proudly touted a consent order for a $1 million fine against one such company that had encouraged “the improper use of firearms,” according to New Jersey’s standard.

Last week, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that Lockton Affinity, LLC agreed to pay a $1 million fine as part of a consent order with the department for administering a National Rifle Association-sponsored insurance program in violation of state insurance laws.” They set the Kansas-based company up as an example for providing insurance as a benefit. The state doesn’t want that insurance available to gun owners.

Carry Guard insurance was created and marketed to be self-defense coverage for lawful gun carriers. However, anti-gun activists labeled it “murder insurance.” That’s exactly how the state treated it, according to NJ Spotlight.

MORE USELESS PAPERWORK & ‘IMPROPER USE OF FIREARMS’

Murphy’s executive order also demands state officials ask all gun makers or retailers if they have adopted best practices to reduce gun violence [usually gang violence and suicides] and to find out how they screen for straw purchasers, firearms traffickers, and people who have been banned from owning or purchasing firearms, the Wall Street Journal reported.

They hope to weigh these companies down with paperwork.

“This is not intended at day one to be an adversarial act,” the governor said. “This is to express a broad statement of principles and values that matter to us deeply.”

Of course, it is. He hates guns.

However, the executive order did not define what the state considered “improper use of firearms” other than its obvious objection to concealed carry.

The gun grabbers love these vague terms. How does having insurance encourage the improper use of firearms???

REGULATING INTERSTATE COMMERCE

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) said that Murphy’s executive order exceeded the governor’s authority by trying to regulate interstate commerce, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The governor views licensed and law-abiding small businesses that are just trying to earn a living, and are engaged in the commerce of a constitutionally protected product [as] somehow the problem,” NSSF General Counsel Lawrence Keene said.

USING MONEY AND RED TAPE TO DESTROY THE SECOND AMENDMENT

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio backed up the governor’s executive order and called it “using the power of our purse strings to set an example for others.”

“The executive order being signed today will ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used wisely to procure goods and services from companies that act responsibly when it comes to firearms and ammunition and to create an opportunity for local and county governments who want to follow our lead,” Muoio said.

They are using the power of the purse to take our gun rights — our Second Amendment rights — away.

This won’t save one single person from ‘gun violence.’

He mandated other gun laws by fiat and you can read about that here.