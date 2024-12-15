What It Means Now That Murkowski Is in a No Labels Party Mode

Lisa Murkowski, now bearing a no-labels party nameplate, is the same as saying she only supports RINOs and Democrats. She will double down and try to sweet-talk her party, swinging them left. They call themselves Centrists, but it’s one large group of left-leaning and very left-wing politicians who have taken the Republic out of our hands and down the tubes.

She is worried the new administration will want them to “toe the line…if you want to survive.” Murkowski is concerned that the [weaponized] DOJ/FBI isn’t getting an opportunity to screen candidates, even after they lied and lied.

RINO Murkowski is now a member of the “no labels” party. She wants a uniparty ticket.

The Meaning of the No Labels Party

No Labels is an American political organization whose stated mission is to support centrism and bipartisanship through what it calls the “commonsense majority.” No Labels was founded in 2010 as a 501(c)(4) by current president and CEO Nancy Jacobson.

It’s similar to the 2020 Forward Party, which leans well to the left. It’s the same idea as the Defending Democracy Together group that Bill Kristol joined, which was decidedly leftist. If RINOs can’t be in charge, they will always move left, either to a new party or within the Republican Party. Kristol also founded the Republican Voters Against Trump. RINOs are not Republicans, and that is why they are threatened with primaries.

Murkowski wants to keep the elitist RINO-Democrat Party. She claims she wants a party responsible for the voters. “What’s this all about?” Murkowski notes with contempt.

“I think we are getting a little bit of a preview now of what it means to be allegiant to party,” Murkowski continues.

“Allegiant to party” means accountable to the voters. The RINO-Dem party is exactly what we rebelled against.

Calling Murkowski, Collins, and Bill Kristol conservatives or Republicans is fabulism.

