NJ Student faces re-education for Trump pic in background during Zoom classes

A Stockton University doctoral student enlisted a First Amendment advocacy group – FIRE – to fight a complaint from a fellow student alleging bias.

The complaint concerns student Robert Dailyda’s personal Facebook page and using President Donald Trump’s image as a Zoom background during class.

The complaint was posted online by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). It seems that during July 1 virtual class, Dailyda put up a background image of President Trump. The image caused “several individuals in his cohort to feel offended, disrespected, and taunted,” according to the report from Amy Jones Rozell, Stockton’s director of care and community standards.

Oh boo hoo. Free speech isn’t free if every person who is offended can limit or eliminate it.

FIRE’s 15-page letter outlines why they believe Dailyda’s First Amendment rights have been violated.

HARSH PUNISHMENTS

Potential sanctions against Dailyda include suspension, a $50 fine and participation in a community service project, social justice workshop and decision-making workshop.

In other words, re-educations classes just like in China.

Dailyda and a few of his classmates discussed the virtual background over a GroupMe chat after class, according to the report.

Although the discussion became “heated,” it didn’t become threatening, and Dailyda left the chat to avoid “continued conflict,” according to officials.

The student posted the following on his Facebook page in response:

“I love this country. We are a diverse, yet assimilated population from all backgrounds. I believe all must have the same opportunities and I commit to make that a priority. Beyond that, I am done with the leftist agenda of BLM and the white self haters. I have seen it in action in my doctoral classes at Stockton and the general media. I’m not backing down. If we can’t get past this, ok, I’m ready to fight to the death for our county and against those that want to take it down. I believe there are also many like me.”

One comment on the post said, “I’m surprised how many people are quiet…maybe not…”

Another unidentified Facebook user responded, “Bob Dailyda that’s what we do. (Quiet) but …we aim with persision (sic). Boom done. No drama.”

Dailyda didn’t respond to the comment, but university officials were said others were “concerned that Mr. Dailyda may have similar views and thoughts of violence,” according to the letter from FIRE.

How ridiculous is that???!!!

They even sent the police to question him but he was not charged.

Stockton charged Dailyda on July 16 with violating the following provisions of its Campus Conduct Code: disruptive behavior, discrimination, harassment, hostile environment and harm.

The FIRE letter calls on Stockton University to stop pursuing charges against Dailyda and says his expressions were protected speech, don’t disrupt class activity, and don’t amount to an “unprotected true threat or harassment.”

President Trump passed an executive order for just this type of free speech violation. Maybe it’s time to defund college bastions of no freedom.