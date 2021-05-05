NO! Do NOT follow CDC’s guidance on summer camps, it’s nuts!









The CDC’s guidance for camps is insane and unnecessary. People need to start saying, “NO,” like Megyn Kelly in the tweet below. The CDC is just into controlling people now. The agency is completely politicized.

The CDC guidance requires: masks, distancing, even for kids, no sports, no contact, no nothing.

Here are just some of the restrictions from the article:

Everyone at the camp—including staff and every kid over the age of two—must wear masks at all times, unless they are eating or swimming. They should wear two layers of masks, especially when social distancing is difficult, regardless of “whether activities are indoors or outdoors.”

Campers should be placed in “cohorts,” and their interaction with people outside the cohort must be limited.

There should always be at least three feet between campers of the same cohort, and six feet between campers of different cohorts. Staff should keep six feet away from campers at all times, whether inside or outside. Distance should be maintained while eating, napping, or riding the bus: The CDC suggests seating kids in alternating rows.

The use of physical objects that might be shared among kids—toys, art supplies, electronics—should be limited wherever possible.

Camps should not permit close-contact sports and indoor sports, and should require masks regardless.

If anyone is curious there are separate restrictions for outdoor gardening.

This is absolutely ridiculous.

It has nothing to do with Covid anymore. They’re seeing how far they can push people. What crisis is next is the real question… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 4, 2021

