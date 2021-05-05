Officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks reinstated, charges dropped









Don’t lose faith. We will win. America represents freedom for all and no Zuckerbergs or Bidens or Obamas will take our freedoms away. We will win!

Here is an example of how we can win on their turf. We just need to adapt, but we must never surrender. Freedom! It’s always about FREEDOM!

THE CASE OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

I knew a young police officer and his partner were unfairly arrested and charged for the death of Rayshard Brooks. It’s a relief to see justice prevail. America is still America if we see a white officer who killed a black man restored to his position with charges dropped in Atlanta.

The mob did not win.

The 27-year-old officer shot Rayshard Brooks after he instigated a violent confrontation. Brooks resisted arrest and he grabbed the officer’s stun gun and shot him with it.

Black Lives Matter spread a false story about Brooks being shot down while asleep in a fast-food drive-through.

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old husband, father, and stepfather, was ALLEGEDLY running away when he was shot by officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said at the time.

Rolfe, a seven-year veteran of the department, was fired and charged with felony murder.

Rolfe appealed his firing and Atlanta’s Civil Service Board ruled on Wednesday that “due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony [Rolfe] was not afforded his right to due process.”

Lance LoRusso, who represented Rolfe in his appeal, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution that Rolfe will “essentially be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.”

The Board noted that Rolfe did not receive a 10-day notice of his termination, which took effect June 14.

According to the city’s code, “An employee against whom an adverse action is to be taken shall be given a written notice of proposed adverse action, signed by the appointing authority or designee, at least ten working days prior to the effective date of the proposed adverse action.”

The Civil Service Board found that the city’s actions “were not compliant with the ten days prior notice period as required by the Code,” as a notice of proposed adverse action and notice of final adverse action were issued to his union representative on June 13.

The city found an excuse to right an egregious wrong.

The Brooks family is disappointed and confused and we are sorry for them. However, if they examine the evidence, Rayshard was clearly out of control and wrong.

The family insists Officer Rolfe be terminated, but he didn’t do anything wrong.

THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

Brooks was killed on June 12 after a Wendy’s employee called police to complain that he was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-thru lane, according to police.

The first officer to arrive at the scene, Devin Brosnan, knocked on Brooks’ window but couldn’t wake him up. Body camera video showed Brosnan opening the door and shaking Brooks awake.

Rolfe responded to the scene when Brosnan radioed a dispatcher saying he needed a DUI-certified officer.

Brooks didn’t want to go back but he still drove drunk. That’s undoubtedly why he fought the police, punched them, grabbed a taser, and then fired it at an officer.

When officers tried to put Brooks in handcuffs, Brooks struggled, wrestled with both officers on the ground, and then grabbed Brosnan’s stun gun.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Brooks running through the parking lot as the officers chased after him. While fleeing, Brooks shot the stun gun at Rolfe — it’s on video — who drew his weapon and opened fire. Brooks died from two gunshots to his back, the medical examiner determined.

Footage of the Rayshard Brooks event:

The 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was allegedly sleeping in his car at a drive-thru which lead to a failed sobriety test, and then a struggle during his arrest. He reportedly grabbed a taser from an officer and aimed it at police, who then fired.pic.twitter.com/RvDmsxzsBC — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2020

I know it isn’t a joke. It’s sad that Mr. Brooks lost his life, especially for his family, but this video is a good training video, it’s profane and you couldn’t make this now but there is truth in it:

